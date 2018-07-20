South Africa: Crime Prevention Successes - Aliwal North Cluster

press release

Our "Back to Basics" priority of enhanced police visibility and our good relationship with the community who provide the police with positive information make our daily crime prevention activities to be successfull.

On 2019-07-18 at about 16:15 at Burgersdorp members of K9 Unit, Sergeant Schoeman and Constable Diniso followed up positive information during a crime prevention operation. At Tembisa Township they arrested a 55-year-old suspect for possession of.

At Steynsburg on 2018-07-18 at 21:30, Warrant Officer Bhambatha and Sergeant Lisa of the detectives followed up positive information with Constable Williams, Gebuza and April and recovered stolen property at an identified house at Zola township. The property included golf clubs and electrical power tools to the value of R 5000-00. A 37 year old suspect was arrested. On further investigation two more suspects will be linked and arrested soon.

Housebreaking is a prevalent crime at Steynsburg and these arrests will have positive results. Also at Steynsburg a "best practise" of a tavern owner Mr Abeda Chrote also makes the job of the SAPS much easier. He insist that his clients hand in their dangerous weapons when they come and enjoy themselves at his place, Darkies Tavern. He does not want his tavern to get a "bad" reputation due to contact crimes. The weapons are then handed over to the SAPS.

The Cluster Commander Brigadier Trevor Mey commended the members for their sterling efforts in keeping our communities safe and a special word of appreciation was extended to the community that assist us to fight crime and to make a difference.