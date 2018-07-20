19 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Crime Prevention Successes - Aliwal North Cluster

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Our "Back to Basics" priority of enhanced police visibility and our good relationship with the community who provide the police with positive information make our daily crime prevention activities to be successfull.

On 2019-07-18 at about 16:15 at Burgersdorp members of K9 Unit, Sergeant Schoeman and Constable Diniso followed up positive information during a crime prevention operation. At Tembisa Township they arrested a 55-year-old suspect for possession of.

At Steynsburg on 2018-07-18 at 21:30, Warrant Officer Bhambatha and Sergeant Lisa of the detectives followed up positive information with Constable Williams, Gebuza and April and recovered stolen property at an identified house at Zola township. The property included golf clubs and electrical power tools to the value of R 5000-00. A 37 year old suspect was arrested. On further investigation two more suspects will be linked and arrested soon.

Housebreaking is a prevalent crime at Steynsburg and these arrests will have positive results. Also at Steynsburg a "best practise" of a tavern owner Mr Abeda Chrote also makes the job of the SAPS much easier. He insist that his clients hand in their dangerous weapons when they come and enjoy themselves at his place, Darkies Tavern. He does not want his tavern to get a "bad" reputation due to contact crimes. The weapons are then handed over to the SAPS.

The Cluster Commander Brigadier Trevor Mey commended the members for their sterling efforts in keeping our communities safe and a special word of appreciation was extended to the community that assist us to fight crime and to make a difference.

South Africa

For Drought-Slammed Farmers, Changing Old Ways Takes Time - and Cash

In the parched, mountainous hills of Leliefontein, in South Africa's northwest Namakwa district, farmers have long made… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.