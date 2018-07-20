Tanzania: Coach - Yanga Still in CAF Race

YOUNG Africans' chances to qualify into the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals is hanging on a thread, following a 4-0 loss to Kenya's Gor Mahia, but Assistant Coach Noel Mwandila has refused to throw in a towel.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia inched close to qualifying for the quarter finals for the first time ever following the emphatic victory against the Mainland giants at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday night.

Ivorian striker Ephraim Guikan struck twice after Rwandese Jacques Tuyisenge had broken the deadlock with the other coming off an own goal by defender Haji Mwinyi as Gor moved to five points in Group D.

The result saw them remain second, three points behind leaders USM Alger who beat Rayon Sport 2-1 in the other tie in Kigali. Rayon remained second bottom on two points. Yanga's loss in the tie now throws their hopes of making it into the quarters in balance, but they have vowed to fight.

The loss just intensifies the dismal performance Yanga has been posting for the past three months, a situation that tells there is something wrong somewhere that needs rapid intervention. However, with nine points on stall for them do they win all three remaining matches, chances of qualifying for the quarter finals are still there, but after team's strength rebuilt and major challenges sorted out.

Despite picking just one point from three matches, Mwandila remained confident that Yanga will fight on. Head Coach, Congolese Mwinyi Zahera sat on the stands after Yanga failed to sort out his clearance from CAF.

Mwandila told journalists in the post-match press conference at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday night that his charges are still 'very' much in race for qualifying into the last eight of the continental second tier club championships.

"This is football and anything can happen. We have three matches; two at home and one away and we will do our best to get a win and put our campaign back on track. Today (Wednesday) we lost because of lack of concentration.

The first two goals we were just ball watching," Mwandila said. His opposing end, Englishman Dylan Kerr was pleased with his team's performance but said they ought to have scored more goals.

"I am really pleased with my players because they played just how I wanted them to. We created chances and scored. Probably, we should have had three more goals but I am happy with what we gave today. We were absolutely fantastic," Kerr said.

His sentiments were echoed by midfielder Humphrey Mieno, who had a brilliant game assisting the first two goals. "We just keep going and this result makes us believe that we can actually go on and achieve the target of getting to the next round," Mieno said.

Gor broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Tuyisenge broke the offside trap to race into a Mieno pass before calmly slotting past the keeper. Before the goal, Yanga had made a goal-line clearance off a Charles Momanyi header in the 12th minute.

Yanga were limited in their chances and Gor keeper Shabaan Odhoji was hugely untested. The closest the visitors came to a goal was four minutes to the break when an Ibrahim Ajib's free kick went inches over the bar.

At the stroke of half time, Gor made it 2-0 with Guikan coming to the end of another beautiful pass from Mieno, striking the ball low past the keeper.