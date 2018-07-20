Tanzania: Z'bar Trade Fair Grounds in Pipeline

TANZANIA Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) will partner with private sector in establishing international trade fair grounds in Zanzibar, an opportunity for traders in the isles to showcase products and services, access new markets and exchange technology with other local and foreign exhibitors.

TanTrade Director General Edwin Rutegaruka said in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that the planned trade fair grounds in Zanzibar are set to be of similar international standards with the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere 'sabasaba' grounds located along Kilwa road in Dar es Salaam.

"The planned Zanzibar international trade fair grounds will offer huge opportunity for traders in the isles and the mainland to demonstrate their products and services, meeting foreign exhibitors, entering into new deals and technology exchange," he said.

He said talks have reached advanced stage for the Zanzibar government to allocate sufficient space for the establishment of the international trade fair grounds, the project to be realised in partnership with the private sector stakeholders.

"The project investment will be executed with the private sector investors in a partnership approach where various structures are set to be erected for the business community to exhibit their products and services smoothly," he noted.

The just ended 42nd Dar edition of the international trade fair (DITF) attracted over 2,900 local exhibitors compared to 2500 last year, 508 foreign exhibitors from 505 the previous year and with 33 countries compared to 30 that participated last year.

Exhibitions are an enormously important part of the marketing activities of most types of business, ranging from the largest multinationals to small family businesses. All evidence of the research confirms that opportunities to get face-to-face with customers and potential future clients remain an incredibly valuable tool for developing new business.

Thus, for what they're worth, trades' shows and exhibitions can prove to be brilliant ways to promote individual business as well as collective trade.

Furthermore, trade shows offer an unparalleled opportunity for face-to-face interactions with a wide array of potential customers, something that most advertising and marketing mediums may fail to do.