Tanzania: Simba Unveil Belgian Aussems As New Coach

MAINLAND Premier League champions Simba yesterday unveiled Belgian Patrick Aussems as their new Head Coach, saying he is eager to help the team become top club in Africa.

The new coach was unveiled just a day before the giants' squad jet off to Turkey for pre-season tour ahead of the the new league season. Aussems, who is the former Belgian footballer and Nepal national football team coach has signed a one-year contract with Simba, replacing Frenchman, Pierre Lechantre, who parted ways with the club after the end of the 2017/2018 season.

Lechantre served the Msimbazi Street based club for six months and guided the team to win the league's 19th title after missing it for about five consecutive seasons but the club denied him contract extension.

Aussems yesterday signed the contract to serve his new club in front of the club's Acting President Salim Abdallah alias 'Try Again', Acting Vice-President Idd Kajuna and reporters. The Belgian said that he is ready to manage the team in the coming league season, which kicks off on August 22 and the CAF Champions League.

"I'm very happy to be here in front of you... it's an honour and I'm very proud of it because I know that Simba is a top club in Tanzania, with a lot of passionate fans and it was something very important for me to find a new challenge in a very ambitious club,".

"I really felt that the club wants to grow and that is very important because Simba is a top club in Tanzania but I will really like the team to become top club in Africa that's why I'm here. I want to bring my experience.

As you know I was in Benin as a national technical director and the national team registered great success, same story at Leopards, where we reached semis of Confederation Cup. I really like to work in Africa.

For the past few years, I was waiting for the right opportunity and I found it with Simba, that's why I told you in the beginning that I'm very proud and happy and ready to begin my new job," he said. The coach will lead the technical bench and will be assisted by Burundian tactician Masoud Djuma, who has been managing the team since the departure of Lechantre.

Aussems is expected to travel with the team which is due to jet off today for Turkey to pitch a two week long pre-season training camp. "The Belgian tactician will officially commence his responsibilities in Turkey's pre-season camp where the team is expected to play several friendly matches," said Simba's Information Officer, Haji Manara.

Aussems was born on February 6 in 1965 at Moelingen, Belgium and has played football for various clubs in Europe, including RCS Vise, Standard Liege, K.A.A. Gent , R.F.C. Seraing all Belgians side and France's ES Troyes AC .

He has also coached various clubs in Europe, Asia and Africa. In Africa he had coached KSA of Cameroon and AC Leopards of Congo respectively.