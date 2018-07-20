Ethiopia: Diaspora Trust Fund Bank Account Launches

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) revealed Diaspora Trust Fund account yesterday.

In a press conference Government Communication Affairs Ministry and CBE organized, Commercial Bank President Bacha Gina said the Bank has established a special desk that handles issues relating to the Trust Fund account.

The account number 1000255726725 is fully dedicated to this purpose and the Bank works in concert with over 20 money transfer organization which the Community could use for their contribution, he added.

"The government will also establish an organization that manages the Trust Fund soon."

The members of the Diaspora Community have three options to access the service which are: a website soon to be created for this purpose, CBE Swift Address and money transfer organizations.

The Diaspora Trust Fund aimed at addressing socio-economic hurdles at home was proposed by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed in a parliamentary session.