20 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Diaspora Trust Fund Bank Account Launches

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misganaw Asnake

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) revealed Diaspora Trust Fund account yesterday.

In a press conference Government Communication Affairs Ministry and CBE organized, Commercial Bank President Bacha Gina said the Bank has established a special desk that handles issues relating to the Trust Fund account.

The account number 1000255726725 is fully dedicated to this purpose and the Bank works in concert with over 20 money transfer organization which the Community could use for their contribution, he added.

"The government will also establish an organization that manages the Trust Fund soon."

The members of the Diaspora Community have three options to access the service which are: a website soon to be created for this purpose, CBE Swift Address and money transfer organizations.

The Diaspora Trust Fund aimed at addressing socio-economic hurdles at home was proposed by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed in a parliamentary session.

Ethiopia

Can Improved Ethiopia-Eritrea Relations Stabilise the Region?

After 20 years of hostility, Ethiopia and Eritrea have resumed diplomatic relations. On 8 July Ethiopia's Prime… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.