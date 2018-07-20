THOUGH deeply shocking, the four goal loss the Tanzania Mainland envoys in CAF Confederation Cup, Young Africans, suffered to Gor Mahia on Wednesday is a wake up call. The loss just intensifies the dismal performance the team has been posting for the past three months, a situation that tells there is something wrong somewhere that needs rapid intervention.

With nine points on stall for them do they win all three remaining matches, chances of qualifying for the quarter finals are still there, but after the team's strength rebuilt and major challenges sorted out.

With a single point at the bottom of the table behind Rayon Sports of Rwanda who have two points, Gor Mahia with five points and USM Alger with seven points, Yanga can still qualify if they seriously wish to.

Group D leaders USM Alger, defeated Rayon Sport 2-1 in the other tie held in Rwandan capital, Kigali. What we would tell Yanga after the loss, was also echoed by the team's Assistant Coach, Noel Mwandila in the post match press conference.

His words are highly motivating as himself admitted that the defeat has not put Yanga out of the race. It's is true in football anything can happen with three matches; two at home and one away, therefore Yanga must do their best to get a win and put their campaign back on track.

The first thing, the players must concentrate on game and game plans in their remaining matches. While the team's management and the technical bench offer players what they deserve as motivation, players on their side, should give weight to all remaining matches, focus on every game and use all tricks in store to ensure their team get good results.

Everyone involved in the team as an official, a coach or a player should put into consideration that the record of either; the best performance or the worst results remains for generations. Hence everyone in Yanga camp should strive to ensure his career at the club is clean.

We would like to remind the club's management, the technical bench and players not to throw in the towel as the chances of reaching Confederation Cup quarters are still wide open.