Tanzania: We Are Proud of Your Work, PM Tells Dar's Envoy to China

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has expressed satisfaction over the performance of the country's envoy to China, Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki. Speaking at his residence in Dar es Salaam when he met the diplomat, the Prime Minister asked him to further enhance diplomatic and economic ties with the world's second largest economy.

He said ambassador Kairuki has displayed a good performance since he was posted to China. "I must congratulate you for your efforts to enhance bilateral relations with China. We sincerely thank you because Chinese nationals who visit this country have been issuing good reports on various matters, including how you market the country abroad," he said.

He added: "You have done a good job of bringing investors to Tanzania. When we constituted this government, we focused on creating strong governance systems, including strengthening our institutions and identifying opportunities."

He said through establishing strong governance systems, the government gave Tanzanians the first priority of owning land then followed by foreigners under special arrangement. "We thank you for making these government plans well known to the Chinese who are also witnessing changes.

We have spearheaded the war against graft that seriously affected the country and investors, including Chinese themselves and enhanced public accountability," he said.

Premier Majaliwa said public servants and all people were now working hard after realising the importance of hard work. He told Ambassador Kairuiki that the government was in the programme of marketing tourism by publicising the country's tourist attractions.

He said the government decision to buy the latest big passenger planes was prompted by the plan to haul tourists directly from their countries to Tanzania. He said the recent visits by high profile people like former US President Barack Obama to Tanzania was evidence that the country's plan to market tourism was yielding positive results.