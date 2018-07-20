Tanzania: Two-Month Ultimatum for Kimbiji, Mpera Water Project Contractors

MPERA and Kimbiji water project's contractors were yesterday given a four-month ultimatum to complete the already delayed 19.8bn/- project. The ultimatum comes just a month after Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) acting Chief Executive Officer, Romanus Mwang'ingo was sacked by former Water and Irrigation Minister Isack Kamwelwe over funds embezzlement and forgery during the project execution.

DAWASA Board of Directors was also dissolved to pave way for investigations into the financial malpractice. The project entails the drilling of 20 boreholes with the capacity of producing 260 million litres of clean and safe water in Dar es Salaamregion's Kigamboni district.

Water Minister Professor Makame Mbarawa issued the ultimatum during his tour of the project in Kigamboni, saying the two contractors-Serengeti Limited, a local firm and NSPT from Iran-have to complete the project within the new deadline.

The Mpera, Kimbiji project is the strategic move to solve water scarcity in many parts of Dar es Salaam and Coast regions, which has been delayed for four years now. "This project took off in 2013 and was scheduled for completion in 2014 but due to various challenges, the deadline was missed... but because of its importance, the project must be completed despite the ongoing investigations," said Prof Mbarawa.

The Mpera, Kimbiji project was a centre of heated debate in the recent parliamentary session in Dodoma, with legislators demanding the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to investigate.

However, the minister directed DAWASA to come up with a new plan as quick as possible, entailing close supervision on the daily basis to ensure completion of the borehole drilling that will guarantee sufficient supply of safe and clean water to Dar es Salaam and some parts of Coast region.

Professor Mbarawa also directed DAWASA to review their contracts with the contractors to compel them to source all the project materials from within the country instead of importing.