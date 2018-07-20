20 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: 4 Additional Routes Via Eritrean Airspace to Go Operational Soon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misganaw Asnake

Four additional flight routes that cross the Eritrean airspace will be made open for traffic soon, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECA) told The Ethiopian Herald.

Authority Director General Col. Wossenyeleh Hunegaw noted that ECA and the Eritrean Civil Aviation have exchanged notes and the airspace would be configured.

He also added that ECA has sent note about the issue to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). "The routes need to be configured together for it was dysfunctional for years."

Though estimating the daily navigation fee requires rigorous tasks, Ethiopia, Col. Wossenyeleh said it is sure that Ethiopia would obtain revenues as other airliners could also use the routes when go operational.

Flights to Middle East and Europe could be shorter and direct with the airspace via Eritrea and could cut time and fuel cost, it was learnt.

Ethiopia resumed flights to Asmara with B787-9 Et312 on Wednesday.

Ethiopia

Can Improved Ethiopia-Eritrea Relations Stabilise the Region?

After 20 years of hostility, Ethiopia and Eritrea have resumed diplomatic relations. On 8 July Ethiopia's Prime… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.