Ethiopia: 4 Additional Routes Via Eritrean Airspace to Go Operational Soon

Four additional flight routes that cross the Eritrean airspace will be made open for traffic soon, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECA) told The Ethiopian Herald.

Authority Director General Col. Wossenyeleh Hunegaw noted that ECA and the Eritrean Civil Aviation have exchanged notes and the airspace would be configured.

He also added that ECA has sent note about the issue to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). "The routes need to be configured together for it was dysfunctional for years."

Though estimating the daily navigation fee requires rigorous tasks, Ethiopia, Col. Wossenyeleh said it is sure that Ethiopia would obtain revenues as other airliners could also use the routes when go operational.

Flights to Middle East and Europe could be shorter and direct with the airspace via Eritrea and could cut time and fuel cost, it was learnt.

Ethiopia resumed flights to Asmara with B787-9 Et312 on Wednesday.