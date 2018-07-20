Ethiopia: Mushrooming Private Industrial Parks

"Structural economic transformation" has been a common maxim in Ethiopia over the recent decade- the successive Growth and Transformation Plans being the drivers towards this end.

To achieve the goals of the transformation, the country has attached ample emphasis on the manufacturing industrial development.

The experiences drawn from first Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-I) has been incorporated to GTP-II plan, and the lessons are taken as springboard to achieve the goals laid in various sectors.

The government has built different industrial parks in major towns which have reasonable proximity to sea outlets that the country uses. Just to mention, Bole Lemmi, Hawassa, Kombolcha and Mekele industrial parks are already operational while other agro-industrial parks are in the pipeline.

In addition, private investors as well have engaged in the construction of industrial parks. The Chinese participation is notable in this regard. Eastern Industrial Zone in Oromia State could be good example at this juncture. It has embraced various factories. Most recently, a pharmaceutical firm built at a cost of 85 million USD entered operation in the industrial park.

Huajian shoe factory in Addis Ababa is another Chinese firm that has already entered production phase. International Brand shoes manufacturers have joined the park and started exporting shoes to the international market.

Park's One-stop Service Center Manger Abiyot Ashagre indicated that the Park lies on a-168 Ha tract of land. "Till now, six buildings have taken shape in the premise. The number of employees would also increase when more investors build factories. But at this time in point, the factories offered employment to around 6,000 employees."

According to him, when the Park goes fully operational, it could create jobs to 50-60 thousand peoples.

"One worth mentioning part of the Park is that it never generates liquid waste that contaminates the environment."

Arerti Industrial Park, another private industrial park under construction by Chinese governmental firm China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) in Amhara region in north Shoa zone is another showcase to the growing participation of private involvement in the manufacturing sector.

One-Stop Service Coor dination Director with the Ethiopian Investment Commission, Anbessaw Serebe indicated that the Park rests on 100 Ha of land. The Park is dedicated to construction finishing materials only. "It will substitute finishing materials imported with hard currency."

The industrial parks' constructions have taken myriads of issues into consideration. For instance, the Parks' are constructed or are being constructed in places that have reasonable proximity to major export roads and dry ports. In addition, the availability of industrial inputs has also been taken into account to ensure the long-term operation of the parks.

With the joining of anchor investors and increasing participation of domestic ones, the manufacturing sector is sure to accelerate the national ambition of realizing structural economic transformation. Above and beyond, the pivotal works in energy production is yet another driver of the national goal.

(Translated and adapted from Addis Zemen)

TRANSLATED BY YESUF ENDRIS