20 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: GERD Public Participation Continues

By Misganaw Asnake

The public participation for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has continued with more fervor, Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation told The Ethiopian Herald.

Office Communication Director Hailu Abreha said close to 1.7 billion Birr was collected during the last Ethiopian fiscal year.

The plan was to collect 1.4 billion Birr, he noted.

Members of the Ethiopian Diaspora have also contributed over 73 million Birr.

The public participation is not only expressed in terms of financial contribution, he said, adding that the environmental protection tasks outweigh the financial one.

The annual environmental protection works executed so far is estimated to be 90 million Birr, according to him.

The council of ministers will also be expected to plant one thousand seedlings around Sululta town, in Oromia State, he said.

The collection is from various fund raising schemes including GERD Football, Festivals, GERD Great run, GERD Bond Week, GERD Trophy, GERD Torch as well as GERD peace trophy, among others.

