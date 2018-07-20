Namibia: NSFAF Pays Final Settlements for 2017

THE Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has paid 14 000 students an amount of N$3 000 each as the final settlement of outstanding non-tuition fees for 2017.

NSFAF acting chief executive officer Kennedy Kandume in a media statement yesterday said the payments were made on 6 July.

"As per the agreed milestone with the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) and students representative councils (SRCs) of various institutions of higher learning, we are pleased to announce that all 14 000 students were each paid N$3 000 as the final settlement," the statement read.

NSFAF and Nanso agreed at the beginning of July that NSFAF beneficiaries would receive the once-off N$3 000 payout as a final settlement for any outstanding non-tuition fees for 2017. All payments were expected to be made by the end of July.

The statement added that the payment of the 2018 tuition fees has commenced, and will continue until all students are paid.

The payments are subject to the release of the NSFAF budgetary allocation by treasury.

"To date, the NSFAF received N$193 million, and is expecting to receive a further N$500 million to continue honouring its obligations to students," the statement said.

- Nampa