19 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Charley Boy Replies Critics Over Daughter's Relationship

By Aisha Dauda

Nigerian singer Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly boy has responded to critics over his lesbian daughter, Dewy Oputa's relationship.

On Tuesday 17 July, 2018, Charley boy replied the critics via instagram where he advised her nosy followers who had gone crazy over her posts.

"For those going gagas over my Princess Dewy's post, hear this.:"The best thing about being true to yourself is that nobody can insult you by telling you what you have just told them. Acceptance has to come from, within. I am blessed with beautiful Children and grandchildren. Love ❤️ em All. Thank you, God," he wrote.

This came less than 24 hours, after she posted photos and a video on instagram which finally revealed the fact that she is in a relationship with her girlfriend.

"I was kind of nervous about this but fuckkkkkkkkk ittttttttttt! .......Clears throat sooooooooooooo I and my Girlfriend decided to create a couples page because why not ♀️ go follow @dewyandsj ... ❤"she captioned the video.

