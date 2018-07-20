Nigeria: I'll Probe Fayose - Fayemi

Ekiti State governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, said yesterday that he will probe the outgoing administration of Ayo Fayose in the State.

Responding to questions from State House correspondents during a visit to the Presidential Villa, Fayose said it would be irresponsible of him not to look into what transpired under Fayose.

"It will be irresponsible on my part to come here and say that we will not examine what transpired in the last four years in the manner of government. What was received in Ekiti State and the expenditures in that period.

"Why were we not able to pay salaries in the state? These issues should be examined in the interest of good governance. It is not about probing Fayose, probing Eleka etc, it is about not repeating the mistakes of the past and giving our people good government, and how to do so will also involve looking at what transpired in the last four years," he said.

Fayemi who was until recently the minister of Solid Minerals Development, said they were in transition stage and solicited for the cooperation of the outgoing administration in the state.

"We are in the transition stage; we will begin to look into the record of the state, its assets and liabilities. We expect the outgoing government to extend its hands of cooperation to us and we will engage also all of our professionals to ensure that we deliver good governance to Ekiti people. That is what they voted for and that is what we intend to give. So, basically, this three months will be used for this purpose," he said.

On allegation of vote buying, he said he was no aware of it.

"I haven't any substantive evidence of allegations of vote buying and intimidation. In the place where I voted, there was no vote buying anywhere. As far as our party is concerned, we did not engage in that, it is not our style.

"We won the election fair and square and it was an election that we fought on issues and not on the basis of any vote buying. So, whoever has any evidence of that should present it to an independently verifiable audience," he said.