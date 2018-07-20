Nigeria: World Must Not Forget Chibok, Dapchi Girls' Parents, Says Former Mauritius President

Former President of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, on Thursday urged the world not to forget the parents of the yet to be released Chibok and Dapchi girls.

Gurib-Fakim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that she had a meeting with some parents of the yet to be released Chibok and Dapchi girls' to share their experience and pains.

NAN reports that the closed door meeting which was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, was convened by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode.

NAN learnt that no fewer than 10 parents of the yet to be released girls were at the meeting which started at about 7.15 p.m on Wednesday.

Recall that 105 of the 110 girls abducted by members of the outlawed Boko Haram group from the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State on Feb. 19 have been released.

Also, of the 276 girls abducted by members of the same group from the Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State on April 14, 2014, the government has been able to secure the release of many, but more than 100 are still missing.

The mothers of the missing girls still remain expectant of the return of their girls.

"It was a real touching moment to be speaking with these mothers.

"The message I want to send to the world is that the world must not forget them.

"They are suffering, they have lost relatives - some of them are in captivity and I'm sure they will get them back.

"So, let us all work together and help these girls come home safely to their families and be reunited with them once and for all.

"I have really enjoyed talking with them and If I can do something to take away their sufferings, I will do it, " she said.

NAN