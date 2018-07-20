19 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lawmaker Donates Three Buses, 10,000 Books to Bauchi Schools

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — Member ‎representing Katagum Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Mohammed Baba Katagum has donated three 50-seater buses and 10,000 text books to schools in Bauchi State.

Two of the 50 seater buses were donated to Bauchi State ‎University Gadau while one was donated to Aminu Saleh College of Education Azare.

The 10,000 books on various subjects were donated by the lawmaker‎ for distribution to primary and secondary schools in Katagum.

The donated buses and books‎ were presented to the schools by Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abdullahi Abubakar at a ceremony in Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local government area.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Auwalu Uba‎ received the two buses for Bauchi State University while the Provost, Aminu Saleh College of Education Azare, Dr.Abdullahi Mohammed Isyaku ‎received for the College.

Presenting the vehicles, Governor Mohammed Abubakar commended the lawmaker for donating the vehicles to the tertiary institutions.

He said that the buses will help ‎to ease logistics and transportation challenges faced by students in higher institutions.

He therefore urged management of the two institutions to ensure the proper utilisation of the vehicles.

Speaking separately, the Vice Chancellor,Bauchi State University Gadau, Professor Auwalu Uba and the Provost, Aminu Saleh College of ‎Education Azare commended the lawmaker for donating the vehicles for use by the institutions.

They promised to ‎ensure the deployment of the vehicles for students transportation on an off campus.

On his part, the lawmaker said that the donation of the vehicles and the 10,000 books to schools was aimed at complementing the efforts of the state government to revive and strengthen education.

He disclosed that,he will soon unveil more projects and do‎nations to more institutions and sectors in his constituency as part of his contribution to the development of Katagum emirate and Bauchi State.

