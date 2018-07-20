Malawi: Man Accused of Killing Stepdaughter and Removing Private Parts, Disappears

A three-year-old girl was on Monday found dead without a head and private party in Central Region District of Ntchisi.

Police say her stepfather, who is currently on the run, is suspected to be behind the act.

Ntchisi Police Station spokesman Gleason M'bumpha identified the girl as Leah Medson and the suspect as Yona Daniel.

He said the suspect , who is on separation with the deceased's mother, took the girl in the absence of her mother and did not return.

The girl's body was found the following morning.