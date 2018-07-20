20 July 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rural School Gets Toilets Thanks to Private Company

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yamkela Ntshongwana

Using an open field as a toilets is now a thing of the past for school children at Ntshingeni Senior Primary near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

About 21 toilets were donated by Amalooloo this week.

Amalooloo co-ordinator Seka Mopeli said he saw the article GroundUp in May about the school and forwarded it to his seniors. They agreed to help.

"I came to the school to check the condition myself. I was very sad when I saw the learners in bushes relieving themselves. I also went to check the old toilets ... They were so full ... and built far from school premises," he said.

Mopeli said they have donated seven toilets for girls, seven for boys, three for female teachers and two for male teachers. He also said two more toilets are to be built on the sport grounds.

School Governing Body member Nokuphumla Sithetha-Dywili said, "We thank Amalooloo ... Our teachers are now going to be safe, and also the learners."

School principal Malixole Dliso said, "We are very happy and grateful to Amalooloo for what they have done for us ... We have been crying for so many years about these old toilets but our cry was falling on deaf ears. It was when the story was published when we saw a reaction."

South Africa

For Drought-Slammed Farmers, Changing Old Ways Takes Time - and Cash

In the parched, mountainous hills of Leliefontein, in South Africa's northwest Namakwa district, farmers have long made… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.