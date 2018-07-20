Namibia: Pole Dancers Crowned World Champs in LA

Namibia's first and only acrobatic pole dancing acts Sonja Keil and Charlie de Bortoli scooped the coveted 2018 'World Championships of Performing Arts' WCOPA title in Los Angeles after winning multiple gold medals in the dance group category.

They were presented with their trophy on Saturday at a huge glittering prize giving, when they were crowned, "Dance Group Winners of the World".

The girls won the Senior Group Dance Championship title, three Gold Medals in each Duet category with Sonja winning two gold medals and a bronze with her solos acts. These two exceptionally talented pole dancers who entered under 'Pole Dance Fitness Swakopmund', jetted off to the USA on July 2 and stunned the judges when they performed six routines, both solo and double acts, after making it into the finals for last Saturday's show.

"What an incredible experience it has been, all the stress, drama, sweat, blood and tears paid off," delight the pair, grateful for the opportunity to have performed and competed on the WCOPA stage, where they "danced for Namibia".

"We went into the competition with the mindset that we are not competing against other teams or dancers but rather against ourselves and to improve with every routine," they say adding "on the final night we did just that, we danced our hearts out, danced for Namibia, danced for our studio, and danced with so much soul that we hoped to inspire everyone to follow their dreams like we have."

Their hard work and dedication leading up to this global event, have elevated their extreme pole dancing routine to international status, which has now received global recognition.

They were also the only represented pole dancers competing against hundreds of different acts around the world, and performed in the contemporary, African Jazz and Open categories.

Sonja and Charlie returned to Namibia this Thursday with their heads in the clouds and the world at their feet.

Their toned and athletic bodies are stronger now than ever before, and their stunning routine which requires skill and precision, whilst they gracefully move in unison with a thin pole as their prop, has won the world spotlight.