Nigeria: I'm Meeting With APC to Determine Next Move - Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said his meeting with the national leadership of the APC would determine his next political move.

Ortom stated this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists shortly after his visit to the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

He, however, explained that the final decision lied with his people who were more important to him.

At the fidda'u prayer, the Grand Mukaddam of Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh Sulaiman Dan Borno, called on believers to be steadfast and do good at all times, saying whatever one did had its rewards.

Other dignitaries at the prayers included the Deputy National Chairman of the APC (North), Senator Lawan Shuaib and his Southern counterpart, Niyi Adebayo; Senators Barnabas Gemade, Shaaba Lafiagi, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, representatives of the Emir of Ilorin, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, and members of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the state, among others.