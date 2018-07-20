20 July 2018

Nigeria: Court Ends 21-Year-Old Marriage Over Neglect

By Bola Ojuola

Akure — An Okitipupa, Ondo State, customary court has dissolved a 21-year-old marriage for alleged neglect on the part of the husband, Mr Femi Ilesanmi.

The wife, Idowu, had approached the court on June 1, 2018 seeking dissolution of the marriage which produced a boy, now 20 years old.

The petitioner told the court that her husband left home shortly after the marriage and has never returned.

In her evidence, she said her husband deserted her shortly after the marriage and the birth of the only child.

The husband and respondent did not appear in court to give his version of the story despite the notice given him during the proceedings.

The court president, Mr Adedeji Adebisi, said that since all efforts to reconcile both parties by the court had failed, the court would have to grant the prayers of the petitioner.

The only child of the marriage, Ilesanmi Temidayo, 20, the court ruled, would not be given to any one as he is an adult who is not physically ill or handicapped.

The court also ordered that the petitioner should refund a sum of N2,500 as dowry to the respondent through the court.

