Nigeria: Aina, Abraham Off to Australia With Chelsea Squad, Moses Missing

Chelsea's squad for the tour of Australia contains three players of Nigerian descent in the shape of Super Eagles left-back Ola Aina, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

Allnigeriasoccer.com has been informed by a Chelsea insider that Victor Moses and Kenneth Omeruo are yet to report for pre-season and will probably return to Cobham in the next few days and do some fitness tests before they resume training with the squad next week.

The two defenders were given an extended break due to their involvement in the 2018 World Cup.

England U-21 stars Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, who spent the whole of last season on loan at Swansea City and Hull City respectively, will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Victor Moses who broke into the first team of Chelsea two years ago after impressing ex-manager Antonio Conte during pre-season.

The young striker Ike Ugbo was omitted from the traveling party, fueling speculation he is set to be farmed out on loan or added to Chelsea's U23 team in the new season.

Chelsea will face A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium on Monday, July 23, they will depart to Australia on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have taken out time to reminisce on one of their greatest ex-players, Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, posting a compiled video of the midfielder in action for the Blues on Twitter.

Mikel's move to Stamford Bridge back in 2006 was embroiled in one of the greatest transfer controversies as Manchester United already had an agreement in place with Mikel.

The 31-year old who is currently on the books of CSL club, Tianjin Teda eventually spent 12 solid years with the club, winning two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and a host of other honours.

"We signed @Mikel_John_Obi 12 years ago today! 📅", the club wrote alongside the clip.

The 2013 African Cup of Nations winner has always been enthusiastic about his former employers and that the club holds a special place in his heart, no surprise why he was well a fan favorite during his time there.

Mikel had honed his talents with well known Pepsi Football Academy before joining Lyn Oslo in Norway in 2004.