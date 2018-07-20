20 July 2018

Nigeria: Ecobank Nigeria Appoints Akinwuntan CEO Designate

By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — The Board of Directors of Ecobank Nigeria Limited is pleased to announce, the appointment of Patrick Akinwuntan as the Managing Director designate of Ecobank Nigeria, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Prior to this appointment, Patrick was the Group Executive, Consumer Banking responsible for leading the Consumer Banking business across Ecobank's global network of 40 countries, 36 of which are in Africa.

As a seasoned banker with over 20 years of senior and executive management experience, Patrick has held several strategic positions for the Ecobank Group in Ghana, Togo, and Nigeria. He had previously been a Group Executive Director on the Board of ETI and earlier, Executive Director in Ecobank Nigeria.

Patrick started his career with Ecobank in 1996 as Head of Commercial Bank and Regional Head in Ecobank Nigeria.

John Aboh, Chairman of the Board of Ecobank Nigeria has congratulated Patrick on his new appointment. He said "We warmly welcome Patrick back to Ecobank Nigeria and look forward to providing him with full support from the Board. I must, once again, extend our most sincere gratitude to Charles for his tremendous contributions to Ecobank Nigeria's development and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

