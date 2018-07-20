20 July 2018

Namibia: Miss Namibia Already Readying for Miss Universe

This year's winner of Miss Namibia, Selma Kamanya, is already preparing to participate in the 67 edition of Miss Universe pageant, in Las Vegas in the United State of America (USA) in December.

The delighted Namibian beauty says winning Miss Namibia was a dream come true for her. "I'm extremely grateful and humbled, I thank God every day for choosing me to be the bearer of this prestigious title, He made this all possible." Participating in this pageant has made her stronger in character showing her that " I am much stronger than I thought I was. Life is not that much different, I am just busier. I am enjoying the journey so far."

She is currently working with the Standard Bank on the Women of Excellence project, as well as Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) towards building a diamond generation. "I believe that this is a once in a lifetime experience and I also wanted to be a part of something with the objective of the greater good. I have no previous modelling experience apart from one or two photo-shoots," she says.

The 21-year-old holds a diploma in Economics and is studying towards her degree at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She plans to focus on education, women empowerment and climate change issues.

