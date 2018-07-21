21 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Gauteng Top 5 Announced

Tagged:

Related Topics

Around 1244 out of a total of 1256 voting ANC delegates from across the Gauteng province have elected the top leaders they want to take the province forward.

Premier David Makhura was elected as provincial chairperson, unopposed on Friday evening.

While Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi beat out Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile in a fiercely contested battle to be the ANC in the province's number 2.

Jacob Khawe who had the backing of the ANC Youth League in the province was elected as provincial secretary and Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as his deputy.

Another clash of the titans was over the position of treasurer, this saw current Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina going up against former City of Joburg mayor Parks Tau. ANC delegates elected Tau for post.

The newly elected officials of the Provincial Executive Committee of Gauteng #ANCGP pic.twitter.com/udsGqd2lzS-- Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) July 21, 2018

The ANC in Gauteng will also spend part of its 3-day conference discussing the 2019 national elections and ways to unite the once deeply fractured political party.

1256 total number of delegates1244 voted12 did not vote 99% voter turn out Chairperson - Cde David Makhura Deputy Chair - Cde Panyaza LesufiProvince Secretary - Cde Jacob KhaweDeputy Provincial Secretary- Cde Nomantu Treasurer - Cde Parks Tau-- Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) July 21, 2018

Makhura is set to close the conference on Sunday as its newly elected chairperson.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC KwaZulu-Natal Top 5 Elected After Shaky Start to Conference

Natal ANC's eighth provincial elective conference has elected a new top leadership after a shaky start to its… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.