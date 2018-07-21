South Africa: ANC Gauteng Top 5 Announced

Around 1244 out of a total of 1256 voting ANC delegates from across the Gauteng province have elected the top leaders they want to take the province forward.

Premier David Makhura was elected as provincial chairperson, unopposed on Friday evening.

While Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi beat out Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile in a fiercely contested battle to be the ANC in the province's number 2.

Jacob Khawe who had the backing of the ANC Youth League in the province was elected as provincial secretary and Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as his deputy.

Another clash of the titans was over the position of treasurer, this saw current Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina going up against former City of Joburg mayor Parks Tau. ANC delegates elected Tau for post.

The ANC in Gauteng will also spend part of its 3-day conference discussing the 2019 national elections and ways to unite the once deeply fractured political party.

Makhura is set to close the conference on Sunday as its newly elected chairperson.

Source: News24