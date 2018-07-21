21 July 2018

Nairobi News

Kenya's Chepkoech Shatters Steeplechase World Record in Monaco

Photo: Gladys Chai von der Laage/IAAF
Beatrice Chepkoech (file photo).
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech is the new women's World 3,000m steeplechase record holder. Chepkoech staged a bristling and elegant solo run to set the new World Record clocking 8 minutes 44.32 seconds to win the race in Monaco on Friday night.

The feat by Chepkoech, the Commonwealth 1,500m silver medallist, was enough to erase the previous record of 8:52.78 set on August 27, 2016 in Paris by Kenyan born Ruth Jebet of Bahrain.

The time also broke the national record time of 8:58.78 held by Cellphine Chespol set last year at Prefontaine Classic.

Chepkoech took the lead from pacesetter Caroline Tuigong at 1,000m in 2:55.4 before swinging into World Record time at the 1,800m mark in 5:14.5.

Chepkoech hit 2,000m in 5:49.9 before coming to the bell in 7:37.5 to smash Jebet's record by massive eight seconds.

FAST SPLITS

Chepkoech beat American Courtney Frerichs with a national record time of 9:00.85 as former World champion Hyvin Kiyeng came in third in 9:04.41.

"I wanted to break the World record, that was the plan from beginning of the season. And I was aware the biggest chance will be in Monaco due to weather, crowd and the whole environment," Chepkoech said.

Chepkoech noted that she new she was running fast splits hence not worried.

"I felt strong during the race. My dream was to break 8:50 but not 8:44.," she said, adding that the record can be improved any time.

Chepkoech said her focus now is to run under 8.40.

"It is great feeling I brought back to Kenya the steeple women record. I'm very proud of it," Chepkoech, who has been running for six years, said.

