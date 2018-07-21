21 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC KZN Top 5 Elected After Shaky Start to Conference

Natal ANC's eighth provincial elective conference has elected a new top leadership after a shaky start to its highly-anticipated conference.

Sihle Zikalala has retained his position as chair of the provincial executive committee (PEC) as he was elected unopposed.Nomusa Dube-Ncube also retained her position as treasurer as she was also elected unopposed.

Mike Mabuyakhulu has beaten Willies Mchunu to become the province's deputy chairperson;

Mdumseni Ntuli knocked Super Zuma out to take the position of provincial secretary;

Sipho Mahlomuka beat Mluleki Ndobe and Bongi Moloi-Sithole to be elected as the deputy secretary.

More than 1 000 delegates from across the province, where the party enjoys the largest membership, gathered for the event from Thursday.

The long-awaited conference faced two court challenges, which threatened to prevent it from continuing as planned. However, it has managed to see the rest of the event through.

