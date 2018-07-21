21 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Stray Lion Injures Three People, Kills Three Cattle in Chitipa

By George Bulombola

Mzuzu — A stay lion believed to have escaped from Lwangwa Game Reserve in Zambia is reported to have attacked and seriously injured three people of Kasisi Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.

The three people were first taken to Chitipa District Hospital before being referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment as in-patients.

Chitipa Police Public Relations Officer, Gladwell Simwaka confirmed about the incident. He said that police got initial information about the lion last Sunday and that it was seen loitering in the areas of Senior Chief Kameme and TA Mwaulambia in the district.

"It is true that three people have been critically wounded and are currently admitted to Mzuzu Central Hospital," Simwaka said adding that the beast also killed three cattle in the process.

According to a press release issued by Chitipa Police Station Public Relations Office on July 19, 2018, the lion has also been spotted at Malukwa and Sopelera, Kasisi, Ilomba and Lwakwa in the area of Mwaulambia.

The police have since advised the general public in the district against moving around during the night until the situation is normalized.

"This animal is very dangerous; people should avoid embarking in night errands," reads part of the press release signed by Public Relations Officer for Chitipa Police Station.

Currently, police and game rangers are hunting for the lion.

