21 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda Approves Budget Proposal for 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The administrative authorities of Luanda province on Friday approved the proposal for the Angolan capital of the General State Budget for 2019, worth 193 billion kwanzas.

This decision appears in the final communiqué of Luanda government second ordinary session headed by the governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, held in the municipality of Viana.

The document states that the budget includes the expenditure of 100 projects included in the Public Investment Programme (PIP) for the 2019/21 triennium and the maintenance of the various existing equipment.

Angola

Journalist Miguel Laid to Rest

The remains of Angolan journalist and translator, Mpasi Zamoko Miguel, who died on Wednesday, in Luanda, were buried in… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.