Angola: Luanda Approves Budget Proposal for 2019

Luanda — The administrative authorities of Luanda province on Friday approved the proposal for the Angolan capital of the General State Budget for 2019, worth 193 billion kwanzas.

This decision appears in the final communiqué of Luanda government second ordinary session headed by the governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, held in the municipality of Viana.

The document states that the budget includes the expenditure of 100 projects included in the Public Investment Programme (PIP) for the 2019/21 triennium and the maintenance of the various existing equipment.