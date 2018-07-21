Melvo Hype, 29, prides himself in being a gospel hype MC, event organiser, and a brand influencer with 36k Instagram followers, KAREN MURIUKI details his journey.

Can you give us some information about yourself and your path to becoming a creative?

My full name is Melvin Ondigi. I am a born-again Christian.

I started out as a dancer in 2009. Through the years, I have evolved from into an emcee and TV host.

Currently, I run an events and marketing company called 316 Entertainment that has an initiative called Czone, whose mission is to enrich potentials in the media and arts industry. I also hope to become a radio host in the near future.

What have you learnt from your job so far?

That you are as good as your last gig and you have to add more value to what you're offering. "No" is also an answer.

One should not bend in order to please clients at the expense of beliefs and morals.

How did you build your following on social media?

Creating content, daily, that cuts across all ages and being as interactive as much as I can with my online audience.

Who has greatly influenced you? And how?

That has to be Churchill and DJ Mo. They have learnt the art of making their brands respectable and competitive. They have also mentored some of the best acts we have in our country.

What's your greatest achievement?

Working for the "Breaktime Show" as a host alongside Oga Obinna, Nice Githinji and DJ Dskul. Hosting the Czone Event also adds up to the list.

What do you do in your spare time?

Hanging out with my boys or spending time with family indoors.

What tips would you give to someone who wants to make money off influencing?

Have a clear goal and don't promise what you cannot deliver. Give it your best shot and do lots of research as well.

What is the story behind your brand? How and when did you set it up?

As I said, I started out as a dancer, and in 2011 an opportunity came up in my church Mavuno, to be an emcee during the services. I took up the challenge and, I must say, it has been the best decision since. I am living my dream.

How did you get your brand off the ground?

By doing as many gigs as possible and always giving my best shot. Networking with event organisers, deejays, MCs and other artists also helped a great deal.

What is your brand's mission?

To be a mentor to the younger generation and use my gift to preach the gospel of Christ.

What are some of your strengths that have helped you in influencing?

Research and teamwork.

How would you describe your brand influencing style?

It is youth-oriented, so that has helped in knowing what my audience love.

What strategy would you say has helped your brand?

Being consistent and having interactive sessions with my audience.

How do you look to improve yourself in the next year?

I want to network more and learn through my mistakes. I also want to observe what those ahead of me are doing and to strengthen my team.

What would you say has been your greatest failure and how what did you learn from it?

Lack of planning. I have learnt that failing to plan is planning to fail. All my moves now are well planned and calculated.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

I really can't recall, but just the usual "shrubbing" is part of it.

What do you consider your most significant accomplishment?

Winning the hype man of the year award at the Xtreem Awards and setting up 316 Entertainment.

What qualities and skills have enabled you to succeed in your career?

Confidence, character, discipline and patience.

How would others describe you?

A fun, open-minded team player and a mentor.

Tell us about a situation where you had to quickly adapt to inevitable changes on stage.

We were doing "Breaktime Show" shoot at Kaaga Girls in Meru County when my producer told me to host, since Obinna and Nice had an emergency they needed to attend to. I had to switch from being the hype man to hosting with the deejay. The experience was amazing.

An example of a situation where you did something that helped others to be more enthusiastic?

The Czone Event focuses on new and uprising talent. The joy these performing acts get after being before audiences of more than a thousand people motivates them because it is a challenge for them to get to platforms of such magnitudes. These talents become more hopeful and motivated to pursue their dreams even more.