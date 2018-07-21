21 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: CAC Cleric Thanks God for Sparing His Life

The Zonal Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Olodi Apapa, Lagos, Pastor Peter Agboola recently marked his 70th birthday anniversary, expressing gratitude to God for the grace to be alive.

According to the Ijesha-born man of God, "Since 1988 I have been into full time ministry. Interstingly, my wife, Lady Evangelist Victoria Agboola, one of my sons Jeremiah and I were born in June and we always celebrate our birthdays at the same time. But this year is peculiar for I clocked 70 years of age.

"I am exceedingly grateful to God for sparing my life till today, giving me the grace to live up to seven decades on earth to see my children and grand-children.

"I am still here to perform more exploits for Him in His Vineyard. All glory to God Almighty," he said.

