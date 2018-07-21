Cde Simon Khaya Moyo is still and remains the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson, contrary to a statement issued on Thursday, Zanu-PF director of administration Cde Dickson Dzora said yesterday.

In the earlier statement, Cde Dzora had indicated that Cde Paul Mangwana, who is also the party's Secretary for Legal Affairs, had been appointed the acting party spokesperson to afford Cde Khaya Moyo a chance to carry out campaigns for the forthcoming elections.

"This communication seeks to correct the Press statement, which I issued yesterday (Thursday) on behalf of the ruling party, Zanu-PF, in which I inadvertently ascribed the role of party spokesperson to Cde Paul Mangwana in an acting capacity until further notice," said Cde Dzora.

"The reason I gave was that the party spokesperson Cde Moyo was unavailable due to the election campaigns currently underway. That was not the case and the miscommunication is regretted. Cde SK Moyo is the Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson."

Cde Dzora said Cde Mangwana was the party's point person on electoral issues since he sits in the Multiparty Liaison Committee.

"Cde Mangwana is the party's Secretary for Legal Affairs and a member of the Multiparty Liaison Committee during the harmonised elections scheduled for July 30, 2018," he said. "In that capacity, he is the party's point person on matters relating to the electoral processes and interface with observers."