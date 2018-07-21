21 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian Singer Who Shot Controversial Nude Music Video Returns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rotimi Agbana

RnB/afropop singer, Suzie Jenina Esimaje, aka Jemima, who went into deliberate hibernation after releasing a music video which generated series of controversies because she appeared nude, has returned to resume her music-making craft.

The Delta State born singer who took a prolonged break from music to focus on running her dance school is back with the release of a new song 'Agbarigo'.

In a chat with Potpourri, Jemima explained why she was away for long.

"I had to leave for personal reasons; I also had to run my dance school. But I'm here now to stay and I won't be disappearing anytime soon. I had to go back to do my homework. There is a time for everything, and I feel like it's the right time now and I'm ready to give it my all this time", she said.

She explained the inspiration behind her new song 'Agbarigo', produced by ace music producer, Puffy T.

"Agbarigo was born out of a conversation I had with Puffy T, the producer of the song. Agbarigo actually means something that is outdated, because the word originated from an ancient drum. "

According to Jemima, competition on the music scene doesn't scare her because she believes the sky is big enough to accommodate every talent.

She said; "I have love and respect for all the talented artistes out there doing their thing right now. The sky is big enough for the stars, so I think I also have a spot up there to shine just as bright as the next star."

Explaining to Potpourri why she shot the video of her debut single nude, she said; "You cannot really see anything other than my skin in my debut video though. The director sold the idea to me and I loved it. I thought it was different so I jumped at it. I'm an artiste; I do whatever I need to express my art. Being able to express myself as an artiste in such an artful way is an achievement on its own. I expect my fans to do the same by expressing themselves in any possible way they can."

Nigeria

Minister Dalong's Motorcade in Road Accident

An accident involving the motorcade of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong has led to the death of one… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.