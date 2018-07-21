RnB/afropop singer, Suzie Jenina Esimaje, aka Jemima, who went into deliberate hibernation after releasing a music video which generated series of controversies because she appeared nude, has returned to resume her music-making craft.

The Delta State born singer who took a prolonged break from music to focus on running her dance school is back with the release of a new song 'Agbarigo'.

In a chat with Potpourri, Jemima explained why she was away for long.

"I had to leave for personal reasons; I also had to run my dance school. But I'm here now to stay and I won't be disappearing anytime soon. I had to go back to do my homework. There is a time for everything, and I feel like it's the right time now and I'm ready to give it my all this time", she said.

She explained the inspiration behind her new song 'Agbarigo', produced by ace music producer, Puffy T.

"Agbarigo was born out of a conversation I had with Puffy T, the producer of the song. Agbarigo actually means something that is outdated, because the word originated from an ancient drum. "

According to Jemima, competition on the music scene doesn't scare her because she believes the sky is big enough to accommodate every talent.

She said; "I have love and respect for all the talented artistes out there doing their thing right now. The sky is big enough for the stars, so I think I also have a spot up there to shine just as bright as the next star."

Explaining to Potpourri why she shot the video of her debut single nude, she said; "You cannot really see anything other than my skin in my debut video though. The director sold the idea to me and I loved it. I thought it was different so I jumped at it. I'm an artiste; I do whatever I need to express my art. Being able to express myself as an artiste in such an artful way is an achievement on its own. I expect my fans to do the same by expressing themselves in any possible way they can."