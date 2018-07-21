21 July 2018

Malawi: American Brutally Murdered in Nkhatabay - Malawi Police Launch Man Hunt

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Police in lakeshore northern district of Nkhatabay are hunting for the suspected criminals who have murdered a 47 year old business man of United States of America (USA) nationality.

According to Nkhatabay District Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Cecilia Mfune, the deceased Michael James Maglioli from Massachu-setts State met his ugly fate in his house at Dambo area located in the same District during the night of 21 July 2018.

The deceased, who was running a liquor business , heard a knock on his door and opened thinking it was his usual customers but he was shocked to see strange men covered with mask on their faces and armed with panga knives.

The thugs later tied the deceased with wires and murdered him mercilessly.

The matter was reported to Nkhatabay Police Station and the scene was visited together with medical personnel.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood secondary to multiple big cut wounds on the head.

