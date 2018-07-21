21 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 1 Dies, 20 Sustain Injuries in an Accident Involving Solomon Dalong's Motorcade

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Post
Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong (file photo).

An accident involving the motorcade of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong has led to the death of one person while 20 others sustained various degree of injuries.

Mr Sunday Jika, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) Gombe State Marshal, a local security outfit, who was amongst the minister's motorcade confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday in Gombe.

"We received the minister at the airport and on our way back to town a Peugeot 406 car entered the motorcade of the minister hitting the pilot car.

"The Peugeot car went ablaze. We were able to bring out three persons from the Peugeot car while the driver got burnt in the car.

"In the other bus among the minister's motorcade, we also brought out people. All the injured persons have been taken to Gombe Specialist Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe," he said.

A NAN correspondent, who was at the Specialist Hospital and FTH, saw doctors attending to patients at the casualty department of the hospital.

When contacted, Dr Zainab Kaltungo, Deputy Medical Director FTH Gombe declined comment.

Dr Godwin Omiko, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) when contacted on phone, said he was yet to be briefed on the accident. (NAN)

Nigeria

First Batch of Pilgrims Depart for Saudi Arabia

Max Air on Saturday commenced 2018 Hajj operation with the transportation of 502 intending pilgrims from Nnamdi Azikiwe… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.