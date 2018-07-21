Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has announced the appointment of new eight special seat ward councilors.

The new special seat councilors have been appointed to fill the seats vacated by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and the main opposition Chadema, who vacated them for various reasons.

The statement released by NEC Chairman Mr Semistocles Kaijage indicates that the nomination was made during a meeting held on July 19 in the city.

"The nomination was made after receiving information from the minister of state in President's office responsible for Regional administration and Local authorities... the minster has mandate to do so under Section 13 (1) of the Local Authorities Act to do so," read part of the statement.

He named the new councilors as Ms Ajira Rajabu Kalinga(Songea-CCM), Mary Kazindogo Mbilinyi (Makete-CCM), Zainab Abdi Mabrouk (Kongwa-CCM).

Others are Restuta Aloyce Gardian (Muleba-CCM), Ms Siglinda Sylvesta Ngwega Morogoro-CCM), Zena Saadi Luzwilo (Kahama-CCM), Neema Michael Massawe (Monduli-CHADEMA) and Ms Teodola Myula Kalungwana (Iringa-CHADEMA)