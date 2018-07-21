21 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NEC Appoints Eight New Special Seat Ward Councilors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has announced the appointment of new eight special seat ward councilors.

The new special seat councilors have been appointed to fill the seats vacated by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and the main opposition Chadema, who vacated them for various reasons.

The statement released by NEC Chairman Mr Semistocles Kaijage indicates that the nomination was made during a meeting held on July 19 in the city.

"The nomination was made after receiving information from the minister of state in President's office responsible for Regional administration and Local authorities... the minster has mandate to do so under Section 13 (1) of the Local Authorities Act to do so," read part of the statement.

He named the new councilors as Ms Ajira Rajabu Kalinga(Songea-CCM), Mary Kazindogo Mbilinyi (Makete-CCM), Zainab Abdi Mabrouk (Kongwa-CCM).

Others are Restuta Aloyce Gardian (Muleba-CCM), Ms Siglinda Sylvesta Ngwega Morogoro-CCM), Zena Saadi Luzwilo (Kahama-CCM), Neema Michael Massawe (Monduli-CHADEMA) and Ms Teodola Myula Kalungwana (Iringa-CHADEMA)

Tanzania

Locals Request Entry Into Tanzanite Enclosure

Residents of Mirerani Town in Simanjiro District have requested the government to allow them to pass through the main… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.