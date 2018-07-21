21 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Angola's Under-17 Beat Malawi in Cosafa Cup in Mauritius

Luanda — The U-17 national football team launched in Mauritius its campaign in the 2018 edition of Cosafa Cup with a victory over Malawi by 1-0, in group C game.

The Angolan squad will play next against Swaziland on Monday.

in this seventh edition of Cosafa Cup, Angola line-up Cambila, Bebe, Domingos, Mimo, Manilson, Capita, Zola, David, Zito, Abdul, Geovani, Pedro, Afonso, Cisco, Netinho, Pablo and Gege.

This time the Angolans intend to do better than their last presence in Cosafa Cup in 2007 in Namibia, where they did not go beyond the group stage.

