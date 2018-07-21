Photo: FIBA

The International Basketball Federation (file photo).

The Federation of International Basketball (FIBA Africa), has announced Lagos, for the second time, as the host of the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) said that the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup qualifier 4th round was billed to take place between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Afolabi Oni, Media Officer of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), in a statement issued on Saturday said that FIBA Secretary General, Alphonse Bile, communicated the decision to the federation on Friday.

"The decision to award the hosting the rights of the 4th window of the qualifiers was contained in a letter sent to NBBF secretariat by FIBA Africa Secretary General, Alphonse Bile on Friday.

"The latest announcement has been described by many as an evidence of the growing confidence in Nigeria by FIBA Africa to be a major player on the African continent," Oni said.

Musa Kida, President of NBB, said winning the hosting right for the second consecutive time will present the D'Tigers opportunity to continue their unbeaten run in front of their home fans.

"We are so excited that we have been considered by FIBA to host Group F after we made an impression last time.

"This is another opportunity for everybody to play their part in this memorable journey to China.

"The team will be banking on their home crowd as they hope to extend their unbeaten run against tougher oppositions while the fans will troop out as usual to watch their team play," he was quoted as saying.

Nigeria currently is on top of Group F with 12 points from 6 games, while Senegal is second with 11 points.

Central Africa and Rwanda occupy the 3rd and 4th spots with 9 points apiece with Cote d'Ivoire and Mali are having eight points each.

The Group E games will be hosted in the Tunisian city of Rades.

The two top teams from the two groups and the overall third placed team will qualify for the 2019 World Cup holding in China.

(NAN)