Ilorin — A retired professor of Business Education, Mahmood Aliyu on Saturday in Ilorin declared his presidential ambition under the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Aliyu, who retired from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 2014, promised a mass oriented programme if elected in 2019.

The Presidential aspirant said PRP government will not only fight corruption, but will effectively tackle the elements that breed corruption in the country.

He added that he will enforce comprehensive public declaration of assets and liabilities of public office holders, abolish discriminatory salary and wages system.

The professor promised that PRP government will monitor individual investments as well as ban private practice by civil servants.

Aliyu expressed PRP believe in genuine federation and will ensure national unity on the basis of justice and equitable political, social and economic opportunities for all citizens.

"Come 2019, with the emergence of PRP as a government in the centre, the era of some animals being more equal than the others will be over.

"All Nigerians will be treated on equal grounds as Nigerians on their individual merit," he said.

The presidential aspirant, who lamented the level of infrastructural decay in the country, said his government will declare a two-year state of emergency on education sector.

"During the period of the state of emergency, 30 per cent of the country's annual budget will be allocated to education which will be properly utilized, monitored and accounted for.

"During the same period, 15 per cent of the national annual budget will also be allocated to the health sector," he added.

The professor condemned the high cost of governance in the country which he said was making those in government millionaires at the expense of the masses that put them there.

"PRP Government in the centre under our supervision will work towards cutting down the huge cost of governance that we are now battling with.

"Let us all rise to the occasion and take this country to the promised Land and realise this dream during our life time," Aliyu said.

