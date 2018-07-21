21 July 2018

Nigeria: Osinbajo Orders Apapa Traffic Gridlock Cleared

By Bayo Amodu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday directed the commencement of a 72-hour joint operation to restore order around Apapa and its environs following bad roads caused by rainfall and activities of truck drivers, which had caused traffic gridlock, making vehicular movement around the axis near impossible over the past few days.

Osinbajo who made an unscheduled stop at Apapa Port area yesterday afternoon for an on-the-spot assessment of the traffic gridlock directed authorities concerned to restore sanity on the express way.

He also ordered that Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs) should speed up the decongestion of the port. According to the vice president's directive, the operation would be carried out by a collaborative efforts of the Police, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Air Force, FRSC, the NSCDC, LASTMA, LASEMA, Container truck drivers, National Association of Road Transport Owners, NUPENG and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

The VP who was flown in by a Nigerian Navy chopper in the company of Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and senior Naval and Police officers landed first at the Tin Can Island Park. He walked close to the traffic to see the situation of things for himself and then proceeded to the Five Star Berth at the NPA where he met with relevant officials and security officers.

The plan, as contained in Osinbajo's directive, is to within 72 hours take all the necessary and appropriate steps to restore order to the traffic situation and speed up work on the Port Decongestion.

