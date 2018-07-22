For Immediate Release: Invitation to Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League Gathering
You are cordially invited to attend a get together gathering, on Sunday July 22nd in Milnerton and Masiphumelele respectively . Bearing in mind that the July 30 general election is around the corner, the purpose of the gathering will be;
- Sending off fellow Cdes who will be going to vote
- Echoing the importance of electing President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF candidates in the forthcoming harmonised elections.
- Conveying the message of peace before and after polls.
- Sharing information on how Zimbabweans in the diaspora can access government programs; that includes how to apply, through proper channels.
- Capturing of all outstanding membership cards; and issuing new electronic party cards to those that don't have them yet.
- Distribution of party regalia to members, and those present.
Details:
The first meeting point will be in Milnerton (Open Space popularly known as Pamarori) from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.
The second meeting point will be at Masiphumelele initially known as Site 5 from 3pm.
For those who want transportation please contact Youth League Sec For Transport and Welfare Cde Haneck Mutizwa on +27 (74) 6293696 so that arrangements can be made.
Cde Cassidy Wehondo is Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League Sec For Information & Publicity
Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League
Information & Publicity
Email: info@zanupfcapedistrictyl.co.za
Website: http://www.zanupf-cape-youthleague.org.za/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YouthLeagueCapeDistrict/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zanupf_cape_yl