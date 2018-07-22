press release

For Immediate Release: Invitation to Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League Gathering

You are cordially invited to attend a get together gathering, on Sunday July 22nd in Milnerton and Masiphumelele respectively . Bearing in mind that the July 30 general election is around the corner, the purpose of the gathering will be;

Sending off fellow Cdes who will be going to vote

Echoing the importance of electing President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF candidates in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Conveying the message of peace before and after polls.

Sharing information on how Zimbabweans in the diaspora can access government programs; that includes how to apply, through proper channels.

Capturing of all outstanding membership cards; and issuing new electronic party cards to those that don't have them yet.

Distribution of party regalia to members, and those present.

Details:

The first meeting point will be in Milnerton (Open Space popularly known as Pamarori) from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

The second meeting point will be at Masiphumelele initially known as Site 5 from 3pm.

For those who want transportation please contact Youth League Sec For Transport and Welfare Cde Haneck Mutizwa on +27 (74) 6293696 so that arrangements can be made.

Cde Cassidy Wehondo is Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League Sec For Information & Publicity

Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League

Information & Publicity

Email: info@zanupfcapedistrictyl.co.za

Website: http://www.zanupf-cape-youthleague.org.za/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YouthLeagueCapeDistrict/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zanupf_cape_yl