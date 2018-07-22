22 July 2018

Sudan: Attack On North Darfur Village Leaves One Dead

Tawila — A villager was killed in a raid on Tamra village in North Darfur's Tawila locality on Thursday.

Fleeing villagers told Radio Dabanga that a group of unknown gunmen riding on camels and horses attacked Tamra, north of Dubo El Omda, on Thursday morning.

"They stormed the village, shooting wildly in the air. Mahjoub Haroun was fatally hit. His brother Bakheet was seriously injured," he said.

The gunmen then seized 150 cows and 35 camels and fled.

The incident was reported to the police of Tawila.

