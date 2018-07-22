22 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Kofi Annan Team Says 'Shocked' and 'Appalled' By Anti-Chigumba Vitriol

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eminent global personalities visiting Zimbabwe have expressed shock at the attacks, especially from opposition forces and activists, aimed at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

Former Irish President Mary Robinson and former UN secretary general Kofi Annan said they had been appalled at how Chigumba had been exposed to the attacks without shielding from the media and authorities.

"We were quite shocked when we met with chair of the Electoral Commission she was accompanied by two women commissioners.

"They have been vilified on social media and even threatened. It's unacceptable," Robinson said.

Chigumba has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a minister with the opposition demanding that she resigns on the basis that she is now conflicted. Robinson added: "Yes you can criticise them for being a little too legalistic.

"When Kofi (Annan) asked who defends them, there was silence. It's not allowed to vilify them on social media or elsewhere."

Annan weighed in, imploring the media to work as a buffer to defend the country's institutions and in particular women.

"It's not about the election because they are not an end. You must defend them.

"Even going forward, help defend women's rights. Often when there is violence, women tend to stay away," the respected Ghanaian said.

Robinson added that she had also been shocked by personal attacks on other candidates in the election.

"We were also shocked by attacks on fellow candidates. Political leaders must take the lead in helping stop this," the UN human rights commissioner said.

Zimbabwe

Visiting Kofi Annan Says No Time for Mugabe

A delegation of The Elders council of respected international personalities led by former UN secretary general Kofi… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.