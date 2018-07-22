President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday revealed concern about the threat Zanu PF's G40 faction poses to his still tenuous hold on power.

He was addressing a campaign rally attended by thousands of supports at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera.

The faction appeared to be in disarray after its leading lights were hounded into exile following the November 2018 coup which toppled then president Robert Mugabe.

G40 had backed the Mugabe, 94, for another five-year term in office with his increasingly powerful wife, Grace, playing a key role in government and Zanu PF as her husband was weakened by age.

Although G40's key drivers - former cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao - remain in exile, the faction appears to be still causing havoc for Zanu PF within and outside the ruling party.

Said Mnangagwa on Saturday; "G40 is not ended, but I denounce them. However, Zanu PF has the capacity of cleansing itself."

The faction has morphed into the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF) which is backing the MDC Alliance in the July 30 ballot.

However, some elements remain in Zanu PF, undermining the party from within.

The suspicions were evident Saturday as vice president Constantino Chiwenga skipped introducing former defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi who also attended the rally.

Sekeramayi had been named as G40's preferred eventual successor to Mugabe.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa insisted that he was not overly worried by "small, fly-by-night political parties".

"This bumper reception has brought joy to me, I am elated and confident. Victory in certain," he said.

"There are so many small political parties that are emerging from all corners.

"We don't have anything to do with them, let them form and crumble, but Zanu PF will remain alive and continue ruling.

"On 30 July, Zanu PF will give a demonstration, peacefully, as people vote for it so that we remain in leadership because we are supposed to lead those in small political parties."