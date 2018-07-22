Kenya: Leopards, Gor Fans Throng City Centre Ahead of Derby

The Nairobi Central Business District was on Sunday painted green and blue as thousands of AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia fans thronged the city centre in readiness for the titanic Mashemeji derby pitting the two nemesis at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The 3pm kick-off, slated for the 60,000-seater Kasarani, is the only SportPesa Premier League clash this weekend.

Gor fans, clad in their traditional green jerseys, congregating at Tom Mboya monument near the National Archives as Ingwe supporters, in their blue and white stripes, were spotted dancing to Isukuti tunes at Kencom.

The Leopards and Gor caravan later made its way to Moi Avenue and then Kimathi Street.

A long queue was witnessed at Kenya Cinema as fans thronged the area to purchase tickets for the encounter.

The tickets are priced at Sh500 for VIP and Sh200 for terraces.

The two footballing giants share 29 league titles but Gor boasts of unprecedented 16.

Ahead of the 84th Mashemeji derby, Gor sit atop of the table standings with 49 points, 13 ahead of fifth-placed Leopards with three games in hand.

An all-Fifa referee line-up of officials will take charge of the proceedings at Kasarani with Israel Mpaima at the centre assisted by Gilbert Cheruiyot and Jane Cherono.

Maxim Itur will serve as the match commissioner in the game while Peter Waweru will be the fourth official.