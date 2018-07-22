Nairobi — Twelve casualities have been rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital following a fire incident at the Highway Secondary School in Nairobi's South B.

The fire whose cause still remains unknown was contained by a Kenya Red Cross response team which rushed to the scene after the inferno was reported on Sunday morning.

Chris Nzioka, a parent with a student at the institution who was among dozens of parents who visited the school following reports of a fire breakout raised concerns over the school administration's failure to update them on the incident.

Another parent, Felix Anzra said guardians could not ascertain how many learners had been affected by the fire since the administration had declined to provide them with the information.