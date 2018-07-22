22 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: General Sitole Condemns Mass Killing in KZN Shooting

press release

Media Statement issued by the office of the National Police Commissioner

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Khehla Sitole condemns in the strongest terms, the senseless killing of eleven people associated to the Ivory-Park Taxi Association in Gauteng.

This incident occurred on Saturday evening, 21 July 2018 on the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen in KwaZulu-Natal.

Preliminary reports indicate that the eleven were among seventeen people that were traveling in a taxi coming from a funeral in the province heading back to Johannesburg. It is believed unknown men opened fire on the taxi fatally wounding eleven people.

Four people have been critically wounded and recuperating in hospital. Two people escaped unharmed.

In response to these heinous crimes, General Khehla Sitole has activated a 72-hour action plan which consists of members from specialized units within the SAPS, including Crime Intelligence, The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS), Detectives, The Special Task Force, etc, to trace and apprehend those responsible for these killings.

"The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Kwa-Zulu Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his management team are overseeing the investigation into these murders. We will await for the investigation to advance before speculating on a motive", General Khehla Sitole.

Anyone who might have information that will assist police to arrest these senseless killings is encouraged to contact their nearest police station or phone the SAPS Crime Hot-Line on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

Read the original article on SAPS.

