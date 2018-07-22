A Somali government official said that more forces were being deployed to Beledweyne city, the regional capital of Hiran after attacks that left several people dead.

The deputy of Hiran region on the security, Abdirahin Takow added that the troops' deployment is aimed at beefing up the overall security of the town hit by killings.

The move came after Al-Shabaab has killed an elder for participating in the electoral process of the current Somali lawmakers during the 2016-2017 parliamentary election.

Beledweyne, which is a strategic town which lies just some 350 kilometers north of Mogadishu is largely protected by Somali troops backed by Djibouti peacekeepers.