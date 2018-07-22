22 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: NFP Call for State of Emergency Over KZN Political Killings

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Freedom Party on Sunday called for a state of emergency to be declared in KwaZulu-Natal, following the killing of another ANC leader in the province over the weekend.

"Declaring the State of Emergency and deploying soldiers in KZN is a must; we are at WAR," said party spokesperson Sabelo Sigudu in a statement.

On Saturday morning, Bongani Usher Mkhize, 25, the branch chairperson of the ANC youth league in Coastal KZN TVET College's V-Section campus in Umlazi, was shot dead in an apparent politically motivated killing. His alleged killer later handed himself over to police and was arrested.

On Sunday, Sigudu said that the NFP extended its "sincere condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Mkhize, especially the ANCYL".

"Losing one of the young leaders is a big loss to the future of this country as we have serious challenges of leadership facing South Africa," he added.

The party also raised concerns over when a report by the Moerane Commission, which has been tasked with investigating political killings in the area, would be made public.

"The commission of inquiry concluded its obligation and handed the report to the premier on June 13," said Sigudu.

Yet, he said more than a month later there appeared to be "no progress as to when the report will be released to the public".

On the July 12, KZN legislature spokesperson Wonder Hlongwa said that various committees were working their way through the report.

"As soon as this process is complete, the next course of action will [be to] communicate to the relevant stakeholders and the general public," said Hlongwa at the time.

Before Saturday's killing, there had already been four other murders of political councillors in separate incidents in Zululand, Ugu and uMgungundlovu during 2018.

Source: News24

South Africa

3 Dead in 2 Separate Shack Fires in Cape Town

Three people have died in two separate shack fires in Cape Town, the City's Fire and Rescue Services said on Sunday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.