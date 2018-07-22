21 July 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Morocco: Sahrawi Political Prisoners Carry On Their Unlimited Hunger Strike in Moroccan Tiznit Prison

Tiznit — Sahrawi political prisoners Omar Al-Agena and Mustapha Burkaa, members of Sahrawi student group Comrades of El-Wali, have entered day 11 of their unlimited hunger strike, with the Tiznit prison administration unwilling to open a serious dialogue to meet their just demands under the minimum rules for the treatment of prisoners and the Moroccan Prison Administration law No. 98_23.

According to a human rights source, the two Sahrawi prisoners suffer of a severe drop in blood pressure and loss of weight due to the health complications of the unlimited hunger strike.

In the same context, the Association for the Protection of Sahrawi Prisoners in the Moroccan prisons received information from the family of Sahrawi political prisoner Abdel-Moulah El-Hafidi, according to which the prison administration of Ludaya has deported their son to the prison of Ait Melloul, Morocco, where he lives in a tragic situation, prompting him to declare an unlimited hunger strike starting as from Monday, 24 July 2018.

It is worth mentioning that a group of Sahrawi political prisoners belonging to the Sahrawi student group have initiated at various times hunger strikes starting from July 11.

Read the original article on SPS.

